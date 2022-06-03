Tineco’s iFLOOR3 wet/dry cordless vacuum sees 1-day discount to $225 (Reg. $300)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tineco’s official Amazon storefront now offers its iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner for $224.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, this is the first discount of the year and a new 2022 low at 25% off. Today’s offer also marks the lowest we’ve seen since back in August of last year. Tackling everything from routine vacuuming sessions to spills and other messes, the iFLOOR3 vacuum sports a cordless and battery-powered design that can run for 25 minutes at a time. Capable of also handling hard floors, carpet, and everything in-between, you’re looking at a dual wet and dry cleaning system. Head below for more.

Those who would prefer to bring a more lightweight solution into their cleaning arsenal can save a bit more by going with the Tineco Pure ONE X Cordless Vacuum at $178. This model isn’t capable of handling wet messes like the lead deal, but features an even more handheld design that can convert between a stick vacuum and portable offering.

Amongst all of the other discounts in our home goods guide as we head into the weekend, we’re tracking some other markdowns for tidying up your space for spring. If you’d rather leave the sweeping to a robotic companion instead, Amazon has a wide-ranging iRobot sale with $300 off its flagship offering to go alongside more affordable Roomba models from $180.

Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Vacuum features:

Save time by vacuuming and washing floors in one easy step, leaving floors instantly dry and streak free. Picks up messy, sticky spills and pet hair on all sealed hard floors, including hardwood, tile, laminate, vinyl, marble and linoleum. iFLOOR 3 features powerful suction, and cleans quietly without disturbing your family and pets. Cordless and lightweight, with up to 25 minutes of continuous cleaning power.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!