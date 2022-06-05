Latest ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5/CM3 now on sale from $280 following $50 discounts

Amazon now offers the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Core i3 for $649.99 shipped. While you would more typically pay $700, this is matching the all-time low for only the second time at $50 off while delivering one of the very first overall discounts to date. Delivering the signature 2-in-1 that the ASUS Chromebook Flip lineup is known for, its new CX5 arrives with a refreshed 14-inch 1080 NanoEdge touchscreen display. Powered by the 2.5GHz processor, there’s 128GB of onboard storage to go alongside the 8GB of RAM. Not to mention Wi-Fi 6, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and even a microSD card slot. All of that comes packed into the premium case with backlit keyboard with an integrated stylus rounding out the 360-degree hinge design. Our launch coverage has a bit of additional insight, as well.

Delivering much of the same 2-in-1 design in a more affordable package, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 is also on sale at Amazon. Now sitting at $279.99, this is down to the second-best price of the year while matching our previous mention at $50 off the usual $330 price tag. Hitting the scene less than a year ago, the latest ASUS Chromebook Clip CM3 arrives with a 12-inch touchscreen display and comes powered by a MediaTek processor. Its aluminum housing pairs with a 2-in-1 design that allows the Chrome OS machine to convert between a typical laptop and more of a tablet design, and comes supplemented by 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and plenty of I/O. Our launch coverage details what to expect from the package, as well.

If you’d prefer to go with a tablet-based experience instead, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is worth a look considering it’s also on sale right now, too. Delivering Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance, you can save $101 while bringing the price down to a new all-time low of $879.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 features:

Powered by the Intel Core i3-1110G4 Processor 2.5 GHz (6M Cache, up to 3.9 GHz, 2 cores)

128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0. 14-inch Touchscreen Full HD 1920×1080 NanoEdge Display with Garaged USI Stylus. A durable 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode. 2x Thunderbolt 4 supports display & power delivery, 1x USB, and more.

