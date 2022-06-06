Ninja Foodi NeverStick cookware sets with 10-yr. warranty up to $80 off: 16-piece $450, more

Amazon is now offering the 16-piece Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware Set for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $530 and despite sitting at $500 for most of last year, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief offer back in January. Today’s deal is at least $50 off and the lowest price we can find on this configuration. Designed to never “stick, chip or flake,” this is a higher-end cookware set designed to last the test of time with a 10-year guarantee included with your purchase. The hard anodized exterior is joined by the brand’s NeverStick treatment with a design that “sears like stainless steel” but won’t get scratched up like it, according to Ninja. Ready to go from the stovetop to the oven (up to 500-degrees), they also featured double-riveted stainless steel handles that look great in the process. More Ninja cookware deals below.

Ninja cookware set deals:

If you’re not into the higher-end Ninja sets with the lengthy warranty, take a look at the 17-piece T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set at $200 shipped. You get far more pieces for the price taking this route, just don’t expect to get that special Ninja touch here.

Swing by our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking offers including Anova Wi-Fi sous vide cookers up to $200 off.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set features:

NEVERSTICK DIFFERENCE: Won’t stick, chip or flake. Super-heated at 30,000°F, plasma ceramic particles are fused to the surface of the pan, creating a super-hard, textured surface that interlocks with our exclusive coating for a superior bond.

10 YEAR GUARANTEE: NeverStick Technology is an exclusive nonstick coating designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing, and to deliver easy food release day after day without sticking.* *When used as directed.

HARD-ANODIZED EXTERIOR: This premium cookware has an extremely durable shot-blasted, hard-anodized exterior that resists scratches like stainless steel.

