Give your property a good pressure washing with Sun Joe’s SPX3500 at $150, more from $106

Woot is now offering some solid deals on Sun Joe pressure washers including the SPX3500 2,300 Max Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $259, it more typically fetches between $200 and over $235 at Amazon where it has never dropped any lower than $149 in 2022. It is currently fetching over $180 there with today’s Woot offer being the lowest price we can find. A notable option for cleaning the siding, driveway, patio, and even your car, its 13-amp motor delivers up to 2300 PSI of stripping and washing power. It also features an adjustable detergent setting to dial in just the right amount of cleaner for particular jobs alongside five different quick-spray nozzles and “easy-glide wheels for maximum maneuverability.” More below from $106.

If you can make do with less overall power, the Sun Joe SPX3000 model comes in at $127 on Amazon with an otherwise similar feature set as the model above. It drops the power down to 2030 PSI, but that should still be enough for casual jobs around the house and giving the car a good summer cleaning.

Browse through the rest of the Woot Sun Joe pressure washer sale right here for models starting from $106 Prime shipped and with up to 42% in savings. And be sure to check out this ongoing deal on the brand’s 16-inch 12A tiller/cultivator while it’s at the Amazon 2022 low as well.

Sun Joe SPX3500 Pressure Washer features:

The grime Fighter. Tackle the toughest cleaning tasks with the Spx3500 electric pressure washer from Sun Joe. From homes, buildings, RVs, cars, trucks, to boats, decks, driveways, patios & more, This dirt-decimating dynamo makes quick work of a variety of outdoor chores. Equipped with an eco-friendly, 13-amp motor, Spx3500 Pack a super-powered punch generations to 2300 PSI & 1.48 GPM of pure cleaning power Take on tough grease & oil stains, mildew, caked on mud, & other stubborn gunk & grime. & like every great superhero’s Sidekick, The trusty 40.6 fl oz onboard detergent tank is there for when you need to give your cleaning blast a boost.

