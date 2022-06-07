Char-Broil’s 4-Burner LP Gas Grill now $100 off at $259 shipped, plus smokers, more from $117

Walmart is now offering the Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner LP Gas Grill for $159 shipped. Regularly $259 and currently fetching nearly as much at Amazon, this is as much as $100 off and the lowest price we can find. Just in time to upgrade your outdoor cooking game for the summer and beyond, it delivers 435 square-inches of primary cooking space atop porcelain-coated, cast iron grates. The 130-square inches of warming rack is joined by a 10,000 BTU side burner, side shelves, a lid-mounted temperature gauge, electronic ignition, and more. A pair of 7-inch “heavy-duty” wheels will help you get it into place and the like as well. More grill and smoker deals below.

Woot is also in the midst of a Hot Grill Summer sale with solid offers on a range of outdoor cookers including gas grills, smokers, and more from brands like Char-Broil, Cuisinart, Char-Griller, Royal Gourmet, and others. Those offers start from $117 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery will apply otherwise) as well as a host of accessories starting at $25. Browse through the lot of it right here.

Check out Traeger’s WiFIRE smart grills with touchscreen displays if you haven’t yet, then swing by our home goods guide for additional offers on cooking and kitchen essentials. A good place to start is with our roundup of Ninja NeverStick Foodi cookware sets that are now up to $80 off at Amazon with deals starting from $230. Many of these sets come with solid 10-year warranties and you can get the rest of the details over in our deal coverage from yesterday afternoon.

Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner LP Gas Grill features:

The Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Liquid Propane, (LP), Cart-Style Gas Grill, is versatile, reliable and equipped with everything you need to get the good times going.Black in color and features 435 square-inches of primary cooking space over porcelain-coated, cast iron grates which are rust-resistant and offer excellent heat retention, while the 130-square inch warming rack is ideal for buns, sides and indirect heating.Model# 463352021.Assembled dimensions:50.3″ Wide x 20.1″ Deep x 45.4″ High. Weighs 67 lbs.

