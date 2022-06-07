LEGO reveals new 3,700-piece Creator Expert Loop Coaster with double loop track

Today, the LEGO Group is revealing its latest Creator Expert Amusement park ride, and it’s one of the most thrilling yet. Giving the original model from a few years back a run for its money, the new LEGO Loop Coaster 10303 stacks up to over 3,700 pieces and will be launching next month. Get a first look down below.

LEGO Loop Coaster revealed

Along with many of its other biannual sub-themes like the Technic supercars, the LEGO Group releases a new amusement park ride in the Creator Expert series once every two years. Following up 2020’s Haunted House, we’re now seeing the company’s most ambitious ride yet. This time around taking another crack at what a brick-built rollercoaster could look like, the LEGO Loop Coaster arrives as set number 10303.

Living up to its name, the new build will be the first LEGO rollercoaster to date that actually features a loop! Using a combination of new and old track pieces, the coaster joins the Fairground Collection with an interesting yellow and light blue color scheme that gives it quite the distinct look. Everything stacks up to 3,756 pieces and will notably stand 36 inches tall.

Sporting not just one, but two loops, the LEGO coaster certainly lives up to its name and features a motorized elevator to keep the cars zooming around the track. There are a total of 11 minifigures included in LEGO set number 10303, giving the Loop Coaster a pretty nice cast of characters for your brick-built amusement park and overall city layout.

Update: Officially revealed!

The new LEGO Loop Coaster will officially be selling for $399.99 here in the United States when it joins the Creator Expert lineup in July. LEGO VIP members will have early access to this set starting on July 1. Then nearly a week later on July 5, the LEGO Loop Coaster will be available to all builders. Go check out all of the details on the LEGO Shop landing page.

Creator Expert LEGO coasters

