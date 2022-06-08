Freud’s 8-inch dado stack is a woodworking must at low of $60 on Amazon (40% off)

Amazon is offering the Freud 8-inch Dado Stack for $59.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal delivers 40% in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This blade set is perfect for cutting dados or rabbets with your table saw. The grove range starts at 1/4-inch and goes up to 7/8-inch hitting just about every measurement in-between. You’ll find that Freud’s blades are made to be used on just about every saw, including those that are slightly underpowered or equipped with a brake. This includes models from SawStop, Jet, Bosch, Dewalt, Delta, and more. Plus, it all comes in an easy-to-use storage case that keeps the blades protected when not being used. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, you could do what I did and opt for the The Mibro Group 8-inch Dado Set instead. It’s available on Amazon for $54, which is an additional $6 below today’s lead deal. In the end, it still offers a dado kit that can cut widths ranging from 1/4- to 13/16-inch wide. Do keep in mind that you’ll also be losing out on the well-known Freud namesake and quality, though in my use the Mibro dado set is still a great kit for the money.

While it won’t necessarily work with the dado set on sale today, a tool every workshop should have is a solid router. Earlier this week, we found the Bosch Colt 1.25HP router kit which comes with both a fixed and plunge base on sale for $199 at Amazon. Ready to tackle both edge profiling as well as rabbets or dados, this router will become a go-to tool in your DIY kit for sure.

Freud Dado Set features:

Freud’s new SD208S 8” Stacked Dado Set has a true 8” diameter and an optimized blade design for premium performance on all safety brake equipped and underpowered saws. This dado set delivers chip and splinter free flat bottomed grooves in plywood, melamine and solid wood. The SD208S is compatible with all saws including Saw Stop, Jet, Dewalt, Bosch, and more. It produces grooves ranging in sizes from 1/4″ to 7/8”.

