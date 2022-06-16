Instant Pot’s smartphone-controlled 10-in-1 Wi-Fi multi-cooker matching Amazon low at $150

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot 10-in-1 Pro Plus Smart Multi-Cooker for $149.95 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Instant Pot where it is now matched, this model is typically more like $170 on Amazon. While we have seen it up at $200 there, today’s deal is at least $20 off, matching the all-time low we have tracked, and the best we can find. This one stands out from most of the Instant Pot lineup with its large, modern front-mounted display and touchscreen controls. From there, you’ll find 10-in-1 functionality (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, warmer, canning pot, sous vide, and NutriBoost) as well as Wi-Fi connectivity to the companion app for smartphone control and an inner pot that can also get used on your stovetop. More details below.

If you don’t need the smart Wi-Fi features on the model above, check out the more basic Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker. This one delivers much of the same cooking modes just without the smartphone connection and will save you an additional $40 over the model above. It is now sitting at $110 shipped on Amazon.

The rest of our kitchen and cooking deals can be found over in our home goods guide right here. One notable offer there delivers on on-page coupon bringing COSORI’s 12-in-1 Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven down to one of the best prices we have tracked. This one provides countertop oven functionality alongside built-in air frying action and the ability to hook up the included rotisserie. You can get a closer look at this model and the pricing breakdown in yesterday’s coverage. Just be sure to scope out the SodaStream Terra while it’s at one of the best prices of the year as well.

Instant Pot 10-in-1 Pro Plus Smart Multi-Cooker features:

10-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, warmer, canning pot, sous vide, and NutriBoost

STAYING CONNECTED: Wirelessly operate and program the Instant Pot Pro Plus over WiFi using the Instant Brands Connect app on your mobile device and access over 800+ highly rated Smart Recipes

SIMPLE TO OPERATE: Large, easy-to-read display and intuitive, sensitive touch controls

STRESS-FREE STEAM RELEASE: Easily release steam with the one-touch button on the control panel or via the Instant Brands Connect app

