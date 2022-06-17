FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures

FUJIFILM is expanding its mobile film printer collection with the new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone Printer that allows its users to get creative with decorative frames, filters, sketches, and stickers with the INSTAX MINI LINK 2 app. This printer will come in three different colors and is launching alongside a new INSTAX MINI Spray Art instant film that features a colorful rainbow spray design. Both are expected to become available on June 22.

Capturing special moments with friends and family has become a lot easier with smartphones, but there is something about having a physical picture that no amount of digital files can replace. FUJIFILM understands this and is further improving your ability to turn these digital memories into physical copies with the new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printer. The printer features a tonal, striped texture in a compact, lightweight body that can transfer pictures from your phone and start printing within 15 seconds, with communication being handled over Bluetooth. The INSTAX MINI LINK 2 supports continuous printing and about 100 prints per charge. While most people will use this printer for making physical copies of their smartphone pictures, those with the FUJIFILM X-S10 Mirrorless Camera will be able to send pictures directly from the camera to the printer.

INSTAXAiR, image modes, and more additions

One of the biggest additions with the INSTAX MINI LINK 2 is the INSTAXAiR feature which allows users to add graphics such as bubbles, petals, neon, spray paint, or a glitter look by activating the feature and aiming the side LED at the host phone and drawing in the air. Whatever is drawn gets previewed in the app and once you’re happy with it the graphics will appear on the print itself when printed out. Even the process of drawing out the graphic can be recorded and shared with the addition of a QR code on the printed picture. Alongside the INSTAXAiR feature is the ability to select between two different image modes: INSTAX-Rich and INSTAX-Natural. The rich mode enhances and deepens colors for a vibrant feel and the natural mode keeps colors closer to how they were shot. Have multiple pictures you want to share at once? You can combine up to eight pictures in a collage that can be created in the app.

INSTAX MINI Spray Art instant film

A new instant film is being released alongside this new film printer, the INSTAX MINI Spray Art. It features a colorful rainbow spray design that reflects light and is the perfect companion to the new INSTAXAiR feature. Images will now pop even more with added colors.

The new FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI LINK 2 is expected to become available on June 22 in all three colors – Space Blue, Soft Pink, and Clay White – at the MSRP of $99.99. The new INSTAX MINI Spray Art instant film will also be released alongside the new printers at an MSRP of $15.75. Head below to see where you can pick up this printer and film once it becomes available.

