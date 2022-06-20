Upgrade your battlestation with Razer PC peripherals starting at $28 (Save up to 60%)

If you’ve been waiting for some good deals to upgrade your gaming battlestation, now is the time with Amazon offering steep discounts on Razer PC peripherals with some reaching up to 60% in savings. One of the standouts from these deals is the BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 39% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this keyboard, beating our previous mention by $10 with this price being matched at Best Buy. This keyboard features three different types of connectivity depending on your gaming setup which include a USB-C connection for wired performance and charging, HyperSpeed wireless for “lag-free” gaming, and Bluetooth. The model on sale here uses Razer’s linear Yellow switches for quick execution that is “smooth and silent.” Battery life here is up to 200 hours on a single charge with a full charge being achieved in just 5 hours. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about this keyboard, and keep reading to check out some more Razer peripheral deals.

More Razer deals:

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard features:

Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours.

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps: Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand prolonged, repeated use

Streamline your setup and free up a USB port by connecting your wireless mouse and keyboard to a single dongle—a feature that can be activated in our latest Razer HyperSpeed peripherals.

