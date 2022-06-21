AIPER’s Ocra 800 Mate robotic pool cleaner with external power supply reaches new low at $340

Aipury (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering its Orca 800 Mate Robotic Pool Cleaner for $339.99 shipped. Normally going for $400, this 23% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this cleaner. Unlike some of its other robotic cleaners, this AIPER robot uses a power tether so you aren’t limited by battery life for cleaning your pool. The dual-drive motors will automatically reverse when the cleaner detects the pool wall with the ability to climb up to 30-degree inclines. There are three preset working cycles: a 1-hour simple cleaning, a 2-hour daily cleaning, and a 3-hour deep cleaning with the power supply allowing you to select which cycle you want. After cleaning, you simply pop out the debris tray and spray it out with a water hose. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t mind putting some manual labor into cleaning, you can instead get the HIKEP 3-in-1 Pool Cleaning Kit for $41. This kit comes with a 6-section 7.3-foot aluminum pole, a skimmer net, and a brush which is pretty much all you need for basic maintenance. The skimmer net will let you collect floating debris from the water such as leaves, insects, and other miscellaneous items with the brush dealing with build-up on the ground. The best strategy for in-ground pools is to brush the dirt, sand, and other sunken debris into the drain so your filtration system can handle it.

A perfect companion to your summertime pool parties will be the Cuisinart Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $297.50. Weighing just 45 pounds, you will be able to transport this grill around while traveling with it being capable of smoking, BBQ, grilling, roasting, searing, braising, baking, and char-grilling.

AIPER Orca 800 Mate Robotic Pool Cleaner features:

With the hyper bottom brush, the automatic pool cleaner can easily locks-in all sorts of debris such as leaves, flower buds and sand, so your pool is left exceptionally clean.

No booster pump. No extra hoses. No supervising. Just plug the pool cleaner in, drop it in, and walk away for a clean pool.

Equipped with upgraded 150W powerful dual-drive motors, the robotic pool cleaner can easily traverse the pool bottom and climb inclines up to 30 degrees.

With one gallon in volume, the pool cleaner is large enough to store all sorts of dirt and debris. You will end up with an exceptionally clean pool.

