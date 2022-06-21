ASUS’ 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC reaches new low of $379

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor for $379 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 24% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this monitor, beating our previous mention by $121. This price is matched at B&H. The ROG Swift PG259QN monitor comes with a blazing-fast 360Hz refresh rate alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC and Ultra-Low Motion Blur technology to eliminate screen tearing which detracts from the gaming experience. The immersion is further enhanced by HDR10 support which is built-in for “more realistic visuals” that have deeper colors and contrast when compared to normal SDR displays. Connectivity to this ASUS monitor is handled over the HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.4 port to fully utilize the resolution and refresh rate with a USB hub integrated for connecting additional peripherals. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and would prefer a higher resolution, you may be interested in the Samsung Odyssey G5 Series 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $250. With this Samsung option, you do get a size increase up to 27-inches with the benefits that come with a curved monitor like reduced eye strain and more immersion. The resolution is also bumped up to 1440p, but it does come at the cost of a refresh rate drop to 144Hz but that is plenty fast for pretty much anyone coming from a 60Hz monitor. AMD FreeSync Premium support is present here to help eliminate screen tearing with similar HDR10 performance to the ASUS option above.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals.

ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The 24.5” ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN is the perfect gaming monitor for esports and fast-paced action games. Featuring a new space-saving V-shaped stand with more room for your peripherals and a large custom heatsink for better heat exchange, this 360Hz display is ready for your marathon gaming sessions.

