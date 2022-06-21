Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, Fire Emblem Three Houses $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also now matched at GameStop, this is $20 or 33% off the regular $60 price tag it fetches on the eShop and Best Buy. Yoshi’s Crafted World delivers a charmingly handcrafted platformer to your Switch library with vibrant and colorful stages to explore. Everything is made from boxes, paper cups, and things of that nature alongside 2-player cooperative exploration and the ability to “find even more secrets by making your way through the stage backwards on the flip side.” It is a game just about any fan of the Mushroom Kingdom should have in their collection and now’s your chance to land a copy at 33% off. Head below for more deals including Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Forza Horizon 5, DEATHLOOP, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Xbox/Bethesda Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more
***Summer Game Fest: COD MW2, Gotham Knights, more
***Square Enix showcase: 2nd part of FF VII remake trilogy, more
***PlayStation State of Play showcase: PS VR 2 games, more
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $35 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Releases on Friday
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $22.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40)
- Annapurna Interactive indie Xbox sale from $4
- Blasphemous Deluxe Edition Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Strikers Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise eShop $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $13 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Standard Edition: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 Standard Edition: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
