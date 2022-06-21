Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, Fire Emblem Three Houses $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also now matched at GameStop, this is $20 or 33% off the regular $60 price tag it fetches on the eShop and Best Buy. Yoshi’s Crafted World delivers a charmingly handcrafted platformer to your Switch library with vibrant and colorful stages to explore. Everything is made from boxes, paper cups, and things of that nature alongside 2-player cooperative exploration and the ability to “find even more secrets by making your way through the stage backwards on the flip side.” It is a game just about any fan of the Mushroom Kingdom should have in their collection and now’s your chance to land a copy at 33% off. Head below for more deals including Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Forza Horizon 5, DEATHLOOP, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and much more.

