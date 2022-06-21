Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, Fire Emblem Three Houses $35, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesWalmartnintendo
33% off $40

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also now matched at GameStop, this is $20 or 33% off the regular $60 price tag it fetches on the eShop and Best Buy. Yoshi’s Crafted World delivers a charmingly handcrafted platformer to your Switch library with vibrant and colorful stages to explore. Everything is made from boxes, paper cups, and things of that nature alongside 2-player cooperative exploration and the ability to “find even more secrets by making your way through the stage backwards on the flip side.” It is a game just about any fan of the Mushroom Kingdom should have in their collection and now’s your chance to land a copy at 33% off. Head below for more deals including Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Forza Horizon 5, DEATHLOOP, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

***Xbox/Bethesda Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more

***Summer Game Fest: COD MW2, Gotham Knights, more

***Square Enix showcase: 2nd part of FF VII remake trilogy, more

***PlayStation State of Play showcase: PS VR 2 games, more

Pre-orders:

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: To the Moon, ICEY...
OtterBox’s latest MagSafe 5,000mAh iPhone Power B...
9to5Toys Daily: June 20, 2022 – Apple TV 4K $49 off, ...
TP-Link’s Kasa smart dimmer switch works with Ale...
COACH Summer Sale is live with up to 50% off handbags, ...
Amazon’s interactive video call Glow projector hi...
Eve’s HomeKit Secure Video-backed 1080p camera se...
V-MODA unveils new S-80 wireless headphones that double...
Load more...
Show More Comments