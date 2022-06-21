mophie’s 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand includes snap ring adapter at low of $35

Amazon is offering the mophie 15W/7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand for $34.99 shipped. Down 42% from its normal going rate of $60 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This charger leverages magnets to deliver a perfect alignment every time. It’s entirely compatible with Apple’s MagSafe smartphones out of the box, ready to deliver 7.5W of wireless power. However, should you have an Android device (or an iPhone without MagSafe), the snap Adapter allows you to use this charger with any device. Plus, select Android smartphones can even charge at up to 15W. Dive into our launch coverage to find out additional information and then keep reading for more.

Do you already have a MagSafe puck to use with your iPhone in order to get full 15W wireless charging? Well, save some cash and pick up Lamicall’s stand instead. It comes in at $18 on Amazon and allows you to use your own charger. Plus, it comes in a white colorway which could match your setup better.

Speaking of charging your smartphone, did you see that Woot has Amazon’s own MFi Lightning cables on sale from just $2? Those with Prime will even get free shipping, saving a total of 79% while picking up some new Lightning cables. After checking those out, swing by our smartphone accessories guide to find all the other ways you can save on upgrading your mobile setup.

mophie MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand features:

Elevated Wireless Charging: Charge wirelessly while keeping your smartphone at the perfect, convenient angle with the snap+ wireless stand. Strong magnets hold your smartphone in landscape or portrait mode, all while delivering a steady charge. The magnetic array on the snap+ wireless stand is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled smartphone or with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models. Plus, the stylish design makes this stand a must-have on any desk or nightstand.

