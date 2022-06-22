JBL’s regularly up to $150 workout-ready Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are down at $28

From now through the end of the month (including refurbished AirPods 3), Woot is offering a series of deep price drops on in-ear headphones and other audio gear like the JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Earbuds. Now down at $27.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery will apply otherwise), this is a seriously massive price drop considering they are selling for $150 at Amazon right now. We have never seem them drop below $62 there and today’s offer is the lowest we can find. They might not be the latest and greatest, but if you’re just looking for a solid pair of wireless in-ears for your workouts and the like, this is quite a notable price drop. They deliver up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case (10 minute quick charges bring an extra hour) alongside the sweat-ready IPX7 waterproof rating. They also sport JBL’s Ambient Aware and Talkthru tech for “additional awareness in outdoor environments and…easy conversation without taking out the wireless earbuds.” Additional details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to fins any pair pot comparable earbuds for less than today’s lead deal from a trusted brand. But you can land an Amazon renewed Anker Soundcore Life Note True Wireless set for $17 Prime shipped right now. They might not be quite as sporty overall, but they do deliver even longer battery life and keep even more cash in your pocket.

And while we are on the subject, check out our review of the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds and then dive into the very first price drops on the new Sony LinkBuds/S. Now sitting at a new all-time low, you can get all of the details you need on the latest from Sony’s in-ear lineup right here and be sure to swing by our launch coverage for an even closer look. Over in our dedicated headphones deal hub, you’ll find even more ways to upgrade your on-the-go audio setup at a discount.

JBL Reflect Flow True Earbud features:

TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS: Discover the freedom of true wireless earbuds for a life on the go. Workout, listen to music, and manage your calls using these wireless waterproof sport headphones with microphone.

HANDS-FREE CALLS AND ACCESS TO VOICE ASSISTANTS: Sport Bluetooth headphones with microphone lets you manage music and calls with ease or get info from your voice assistant at the touch of a button.

AMBIENT AWARE AND TALKTHRU: True wireless earbuds equipped with Ambient Aware for additional awareness in outdoor environments and TalkThru for easy conversation without taking out the wireless earbuds.

