Satechi Summer Sale takes up to 75% off aluminum USB-C hubs, chargers, more from $10

Satechi today is launching a new Summer Clearance sale now that we’re halfway through the work week. With up to 75% off a selection of different charging accessories and USB-C hubs, shipping is free in orders over $40. Our top pick is the Aluminum iMac USB-C Hub Stand for $49.99. Down from $90, this is delivering 33% in savings while beating our previous mention by $22 in order to mark a new all-time low. Designed to rest underneath your iMac, M1 or otherwise, this stand is comprised of aluminum to add some extra height to your display. Built in, there’s also a USB-C hub which brings some of the device’s rear-facing I/O to the front including USB-A slots with 5Gb/s speeds to go alongside a USB-C port with matching data rates. Then alongside the 3.5mm audio jack, there’s also a pair of SD card readers. Head below for more from $10.

Another highlight from the Summer Clearance sale has Satechi offering its Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $19.99. Down from the usual $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 66% in savings, is one of the best prices to date overall, a new 2022 low, and $15 under our previous mention. With the ability to control two outlets, Satechi’s smart plug also integrates with HomeKit for Siri control alongside your smartphone. You’ll also net energy monitoring capabilities, allowing you to keep tabs on how much power a plugged in device is drawing for some added benefits.

Other Satechi Summer Clearance sale highlights:

As for the latest from Satechi, earlier in the week we took a hands-on look at the new aluminum Slim Dock. Complementing your M1 iMac with a machine aluminum design, the unique USB-C hub blends into your desktop’s stand in order to deliver various front-facing ports and an M.2 NVMe SSD slot. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Satechi Aluminum iMac USB-C Hub Stand features:

The Satechi Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub for iMac is your perfect 2-in-1 solution to enhance and elevate your desk space. Featuring built-in USB 3.0 data ports, USB-C data port, micro/SD card slots, and audio jack, your most-used ports are now within reach for maximum productivity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!