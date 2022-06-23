Anker’s PowerHouse 200 powers your camping kit with $100 discount to $160

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station for $159.99 shipped when code POWERHOUSE02 has been applied at checkout. Down from $260, you’re looking at a $100 discount and a match of the 2022 low. This is the best we’ve seen since our previous mention back in February, as well. Featuring a 57600mAh internal battery, we found this to be a compelling option in our hands-on review for everything from camping and tailgating to charging drones and more. Its AC outlet pairs with two 2.4A USB-A slots as well as a 30W USB-C PD output and an AC car port to provide plenty of I/O. Head below for more.

For a more affordable off-the-grid charging solution, consider the Anker PowerCore Solar 20000 at $70 instead. While this won’t quite be able to match the power output on the featured offering, it will deliver 18W charging speeds to your iPhone and more while out and about. Plus, its built-in solar panel can be refueled just by laying in the sun.

If neither of the Anker charging stands catch your eye, don’t forget that the brand started off the week by launching its own iPhone and Android essentials sale. Delivering discounts on GaN chargers, MagSafe accessories, and more, everything up for grabs this time around starts at $13.

Anker PowerHouse 200 features:

Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances. Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours. Replenish PowerHouse’s cell capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers.

