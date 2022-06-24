This 6-pack of outdoor solar LED lights is down to just over $4 each, now $25 (Save 50%)

Quntis Inc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Outdoor LED Solar Spotlights for $24.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 6N4KNVFB at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal $50 going rate, today’s deal effectively makes the lights $4 each, which marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time here. These lights are made to set anywhere in your yard since there’s no wiring required. Simply stick them in the ground where they’ll get some sunlight and that’s all there is to it. The lights can be mounted to the wall as well, depending on what type of illumination you need. Plus, they’re all IP65 water-resistant made to last through hard winters and brutal summers. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a specific illumination to your yard, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $17 right now on Amazon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

If there are any DIY projects outside that need to be finished up to make your backyard oasis a reality, then consider picking up RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ 5-tool combo kit that’s on sale for $139 today at Home Depot. It includes a drill/driver, circular saw, sander, and much more. Similar kits sell for $199, making now a particularly notable time to pick the set up.

Quntis Outdoor Solar LED Light features:

Add life to your yard and enjoy a different light show every night! Our outdoor spotlights, with their 24 super-bright LEDs and unique optical lens design, concentrate divergent light beams to the max and increasing brightness 30%, so our led solar spot lights shine 50% brighter than other.

