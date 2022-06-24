CD Projekt RED teams up with CMON to bring a Cyberpunk 2077 board game to your home

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action RPG video game released by the developer CD Projekt RED back in December 2020. Now, this video game is breaking free from its digital reins with the Kickstarter launch of the Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City board game created by CMON in collaboration with CD Projekt RED. The Kickstarter has already exceeded its funding goal by a factor of three.

Following the launch of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, there were some spinoff projects created, such as the game Stray where you play as a cat lost in a Cybercity, but now the official game is breaking free from the confines of PCs and consoles and will leave its mark in your home. The board game studio and publisher CMON – with a catalog including the games Zombicide, Blood Rage, The Others, Rising Sun, Massive Darkness, Arcadia Quest, Dark Age, Rum and Bones, and more – has developed its latest project, Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City. This one-to-four-player board game will have you and your friends take on the role of “ruthless gangs vying for control of the underground in the glittering hellhole that is Night City.” Your actions will dictate how the story progresses with various branching paths and evolving objectives.

Right now there is only one backing option at $110. That price does not include shipping, which will be determined following the conclusion of the Kickstarter in 12 days to ensure the price you pay is fair. With this backing, you will get the full board game complete with plastic mini-figures and all. There is even an additional expansion you’ll have an opportunity to get called the Families and Outcast Expansion that will go for $50. The timeline of the project aims at shipping the game around 8 to 10 months following the Kickstarter conclusion. As CMON states on its Kickstarter page, all of these timelines are goals and are subject to various delays in production, shipping, and customs, but you can have more confidence over other Kickstarters as this project is the 51st from CMON. Be sure to check out the Kickstarter page to learn everything about Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City and for updates regarding the fulfillment of pledges.

9to5Toys’ Take

After looking over the Kickstarter page, I can tell this is more than likely going to be a favorite of fans of the original video game. The inclusion of mini-figures furthers your immersion into the board game, and of course, having a single-player mode is great as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!