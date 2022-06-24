OtterBox’s MagSafe Power Bank delivers a 3,000mAh iPhone 12/13 battery at $29 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox 3K Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe at $29.10 shipped. Regularly $50 directly from OtterBox and at Amazon, this is the second notable price drop since release back in February that comes within about $1.50 of the all-time low. The few deals we have tracked on these MagSafe OtterBox power banks tend to come and go quite quickly so jump on it now if you’re interested. This one delivers a 3,000mAh power bank to your MagSafe iPhone 12 or 13 series kit, expanding your mobile battery life with 7.5W charging. The limited lifetime warranty is a nice touch as well. While this one doesn’t support the novel magnetic passthrough feature of the 5K model, that one will run you $70 right now. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look at the user experience and head below for more.

If the MagSafe OtterBox treatment above isn’t working for you, head straight over to this week’s batch of Anker Amazon deals. Alongside a host of magnetic stands, powerstrips, and GaN chargers, you’ll also find some more basic power bank starting from $21 Prime shipped. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.

And while we are talking OtterBox, the brand launched a notable sale this week delivering up to 30% on OtterBox iPhone 13 case bundles with MagSafe chargers and more. While you won’t find the MagSafe power banks above for less, there are loads of magnetic gear, OtterBox’s beloved iPhone 13 cases, and screen protectors to be bundled with a solid discount attached. You can get all of the details in our deal coverage from earlier in the week.

OtterBox 3K Wireless MagSafe Power Bank features:

Seamless interaction with iPhones with MagSafe , strong magnetic alignment and attachment.

Slim, sleek design for 7.5W wireless charging output anywhere, portable, magnetic 3k mAh battery extends the life of your phone.

LED power indicators display charge status and battery life, dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank.

Durable design engineered with trusted drop protection.

