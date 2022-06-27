ROCCAT’s Kain 200 wireless gaming mouse with 16,000 DPI sensor nears all-time low at $41

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Kain 200 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $40.99 shipped. Also matched in price at Best Buy. For comparison, the white model goes for $100 at Amazon, though the black version has been falling over time to now land at the second-best price we’ve seen all-time, coming in at $1 above its all-time low set back in 2020. Ready to upgrade your gaming setup, this mouse features ROCCAT’s Titan Click switches that offer low-tolerance springs that “give exceptional precision with every press.” The mouse wheel is also improved here, which is said to deliver “defined and responsive scrolling steps.” All-in-all, the ROCCAT Kain is a solid gaming mouse for your setup thanks to its 16,000 DPI sensor and up to 50-hour battery life per charge. Keep reading for more.

Update 6/27 @ 9:13 a.m.: Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Chakram Wireless Aura RGB Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $136, this 26% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $8.50. Tri-mode connectivity is featured here with 2.4GHz and Bluetooth for wireless support and a USB connection for wired use.

Though it only saves $2, you could instead check out the Logitech G502 HERO wired gaming mouse for $39 at Amazon. The reason it’s more affordable while being so iconic is that it’s wired so you’ll have to plug it in to use it. But, it does have a 25,600 DPI sensor and would make a great choice for a wired gaming setup for sure.

Need a bundled keyboard and mouse? Well, don’t forget that last week we found the MSI Vigor GK30 and Clutch GM11 gaming keyboard/mouse combo on sale at an Amazon low of $50. Delivering both a keyboard and mouse in the same box for only a few bucks more than today’s lead deal. After that, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for additional ways to save on upgrading your gaming setup.

ROCCAT Kain 200 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Titan click – buttons are hinged and feature a low-tolerance spring that cushions every click. This gives exceptional precision with every press

Improved wheel – a mouse wheel click is as solid as a normal click with the Titan wheel 2.0; Its improved design provides defined and responsive scrolling steps

Intelligent firmware – a click with the kain registers up to 8ms faster than the rest thanks to the improved switch mechanics and a smart firmware algorithm

