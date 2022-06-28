CORSAIR’s latest M65 RGB Ultra Wireless mouse with “sniper button” returns to $110

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse for $109.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves $20 from its normal going rate of $130, marking only the third discount we’ve tracked and returning to the all-time low only seen once before back in March. If your favorite genre of games is FPS and stealth, then the M65 RGB Ultra Wireless is the ideal mouse for your setup. You’ll find that this mouse packs a 26,000 DPI and 650 IPS sensor which can track at “up to 50G acceleration.” There’s even a 6-axis gyro that “enables ultra-low lift-off distance” for when you reposition the mouse. One unique feature of the M65 line of mice is the “sniper button” which lowers the DPI drastically to allow you better control over rifles and other marksman weapons in games. Plus, it features both Slipstream Wireless technology as well as Bluetooth connectivity for wirelessly pairing to your desktop. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Of course, you can opt instead for the wired CORSAIR M65 RGB Elite. It has a similar feature set to the deal above, but at a much lower price point. Coming in at $48 on Amazon, you’ll find that this mouse delivers an 18,000 DPI sensor as well as an adjustable weight and balance. Plus, it still has the customizable thumb button for snipers and other positions that you have to step down your DPI temporarily for any reason.

Don’t forget that GIGABYTE’s AORUS 43-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor is currently down to a new low at Amazon. Coming in at $604, you’re saving 33% here while scoring a solid display for your console or PC setup. After checking that out, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

CORSAIR M65 Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Make all your clicks count with the CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS Tunable Gaming Mouse, boasting a durable aluminum frame and hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for sub-1ms latency. Experience pinpoint accuracy powered by a 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical OMRON switches, while sensor fusion technology enables convenient tilt gestures for in-game actions.

