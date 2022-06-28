Save 38% on WORX’s 20V PowerShare Cordless String Trimmer/Edger at $50, more from $36

For a limited time or until they sell out, Woot is offering deals on a selection of WORX Electric Power Tools at up to 44% off. One of the standouts from this deal selection is the WORX WG154 20V PowerShare 10- to 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer and Edger at $49.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime customers will have to pay an additional $6 delivery fee. Weighing less than 8 pounds, this trimmer can switch to an edger in seconds so you have to buy one less tool with a built-in flower guard to make sure your garden is safe while tidying the yard up. The automatic line feed system makes it easier to ensure you’re getting the best cut at all times as well. Be sure to head below for other WORX deals from Woot.

More WORX deals:

After you finish checking out these deals on WORX tools, be sure to stop by our tool hub for even more deals. Right now you can pick up this RYOBI 5-tool 18V ONE+ Combo Kit from Home Depot for $139, one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Included here is a drill/driver, a handheld vacuum, circular saw, random orbital sander, and a flashlight, plus two batteries for use with these tools.

WORX WG154 20V PowerShare 12-inch String Trimmer/Edger features:

The Worx 20V Grass Trimmer/Edger is the easy-to-use, no fuss string trimmer that offers the ultimate in both convenience and functionality. It switches from a trimmer to an edger in just seconds, which saves you from buying a 2nd tool. It’s cordless, so you won’t get snagged on bushes and trees as you work around the yard. It’s cleaner and more cost-effective than gas-powered trimmers. Yet it provides more than enough power to give your lawn clean lines and straight edges. This tool comes with one 20V 1.5 Ah MaxLithium battery and a charger. That’s the very same battery that powers our chainsaws, even our lawnmowers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!