Elevate your new MacBook with this aluminum laptop stand at its new 2022 low of $21.50

Besign Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its LSX3 Aluminum Laptop Stand for $21.41 Prime shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Shipping is free in orders over $25 otherwise. Normally going for $30, this 29% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is the lowest weâ€™ve seen in the past year. Designed to handle laptops between the 10- and 15.6-inch size range, this stand from Besign is perfect for holding your new MacBook with anti-slip pads to ensure the device stays still. You can even adjust the height at which it holds your laptop between 4.9- and 7.7-inches with the sturdy aluminum frame free from any wobbling. Whether itâ€™s for elevating your laptop to a more ergonomic height or ensuring ample fresh air gets to your machine, the Besign stand could be for you. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand at $14. Unlike the Besign option above, this one will keep your laptop closer to the desk surface with eight positions that you can choose from. There is even a fold-out phone holder so you can keep an eye on your notifications while working. While it differs in some ways, it can handle the same laptop sizes with 15.6-inches being on the top-end supported with similar rubber padding to make sure the laptop doesnâ€™t slip off the mount. The build here features plastic construction that is lightweight enough to be transported easily.

Looking to upgrade your iPad? You can save up to $50 on the latest 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $429. This discount matches the Amazon low price weâ€™ve tracked with the 64GB model going for $309 as well.

Besign LSX3 Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Keep Laptop Cool: the open aluminum design provides good ventilation and airflow to prevent your laptop from overheating. Thanks to the open design, you could also keep your laptop peripherals under the stand, such as keyboard, mouse and other office items.

Stable And Protective: This adjustable laptop stand is made of premium Aluminum alloy, it is sturdy, support up to 8.8 lbs, no worry any wobble at all; the rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly, ensure your laptop stable on the stand and prevent any scratches.

Height Adjustment 4.92â€™â€™-7.65â€™â€™(125-195mm): the laptop stand is made of sturdy aluminum, you could adjust the height with included manual screwn based on your request.

