Aiper’s Orca 2000 automatic pool cleaner reaches new low price at $900 (Save 31%)

Aipury (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Ocra 2000 Automatic Pool Cleaners Robot for $899.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,300, this 31% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Unlike some other Aiper models we’ve covered, this one is one of its highest-end models with the ability to clean the walls of your pool with its triple-axis drive system and propeller to keep it against the walls. There is even a remote control in addition to the external power supply, so you never have to worry about dead batteries, which will allow you to control the path and cleaning it is doing. The three-filter system uses different steps to filter out all the debris and particulates from your pool. Head below for more.

If $900 is a bit too much for you to justify, you could go with the brand’s lower-end model the Seagull 600 Cordless Robot Pool Cleaner at $240 after clipping the on-page coupon. This cleaner is designed more specifically for above-ground or basic in-ground pools with a simpler drive system that is set by two dials. At just 6.6 pounds, it is light enough for even your kid to pick up out of the pool once it has finished cleaning since it will park by the edge when cleaning is done. The lithium battery will power the unit for 50 minutes which is plenty for most pools. Unlike the option above, this cleaner will not climb walls to get a full clean so you will still have to put in some manual effort.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these cleaners will make sure your pool is clean, the Anker eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner will help you ensure your home is clean. Going for $100, today’s deal marks 50% off the going price and is a new all-time low.

Aiper Orca 2000 Automatic Pool Cleaner features:

Different from the previous low-power machines, this is a professional pool clean robot. Equipped with 200W super power triple-axis drive motor, using the latest suction 2.0 technology, its suction is very strong. Orca 2000 inground pool vacuum specializes in the professional level cleaning. Increbible suction easily picking up fine leaves, dirt, sand, grime and sediment and large/small debris!

Other machines have only one layer of filtration density, and the filtration effect is not as good as this professional pool cleaner. It has multiple layers of filtration for diverse selection & thorough cleaning. 1st layer filters large particles, while 2rd layer filters smaller dirt. The filter bags come in three different densities, so you can choose in advance which size debris to target.

