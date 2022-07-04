ANYCUBIC’s new Kobra FDM 3D Printer with auto-leveling returns to low price of $272

The official ANYCUBIC storefront on Amazon is now offering its new Kobra FDM 3D Printer for $271.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $300, this coupon returns the printer to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for one of the very first times. Coming with an 8.7- by 8.7- by 9.8-inch print volume, the Kobra is perfect for those looking to print larger models with ANYCUBIC’s LeviQ Leveling Function testing 25 points across the build plate to account for an uneven level for higher print success. This build plate is also removable and flexible so getting off those smaller prints will be as easy as twisting the plate. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about this printer.

While you will get a little bit of test filament, you will need to pick up an actual roll to get printing more than the included test print files. I personally use Hatchbox filament for my printing and you can pick up 1-kilogram spools of 1.75mm material at $25. One color I really liked printing with was the Gold filament with its muted color and shine with Cool Gray being a nice, flat base for painting onto if you’re making cosplay props. I have never had an issue printing with Hatchbox PLA and they do make other materials such as PETG and ABS, though I have never really tried those.

Be sure to stop by our 3D printing hub for the latest deals on printers and stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. Samsung’s all-new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K monitor has dropped down to $1,100, a new all-time low price. Great colors and high contrast are possible thanks to HDR2000 support and you’ll have NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing while gaming.

ANYCUBIC Kobra FDM 3D Printer features:

Intelligent Auto Leveling 3d printer: Anycubic Kobra captured with the Self-developed Anycubic LeviQ Leveling Function equipped with 25-point precise leveling up, which can compensate the unevenness of the heated bed automatically, to achieve easy, fast and precise leveling, providing you with a more intelligent printing experience.

Ultra Smooth Printing: Direct drive extruder provides greater conveying force and preciser filament control. Compatible with PLA/ABS/PETG/TPU flexible materials. It can reduce jitter in filament transmission and ensure printing precision.

More Function: ①ANYCUBIC Kobra is an all-in-one frame 3D printer, can minimize the shaking to improve the print quality. The modular design allows the printer to be assembled only in 10 minutes;②ANYCUBIC Kobra is equipped with 4.3-inch LCD touch screen, which brings sensitive response and brighter display, offering better using experience

