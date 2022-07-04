Drone Gold Box knocks 30% off Holy Stone quadcopters, FPV starting at $45

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Drones from Holy Stone 30% off with the FPV starting at $44.99.

An inexpensive alternative to popular DJI and Skydio drones, Holy Stone typically get 4+ star reviews from Amazon reviewers and offers some of the same flight dynamics as more expensive alternatives.

DEERC DE22 GPS Drone with 4K Camera features:

2-Axis Gimbal and EIS : The Gimbal and EIS technology reduces blurring, provides better image stability, you can create 4k/30fps videos with impressive stable and clear footage than any other drones in this sector; 5Ghz support up to 3900ft FPV transmission, delivers live feed with zero-latency.

4K UHD Camera 5x Zoom: DE22 offers 4K Ultra HD image (3840×2160p) with stunning clarity and deep contrast, Built in Sony Image Sensor, 100°FOV and 80° adjustable lens capturing a winder and clear view; 5 times zoom gives you a closer look at a distance to get more creative shots.

Enjoyable Design: Come with 2 intelligent batteries support up to 52 minutes flight, foldable design along with a carry case makes it a perfect companion for your journey. The brushless motor can resist 5 Level provide you a stable and powerful fly experience.

Easy and Safe to Fly: With functions of Altitude Hold, One Key Start and Emergency Stop, DE22 is more accessible to users. GPS positioning and Auto Return (RTH) function prevent your drone lose in any situation, automatically fly back even fly out of control.

Intelligent and Fun: Features with Follow Me, free your hands to take complex shots; Waypoints and Circle Fly let the drone automatically fly with a customized route, make aerial photography easier than ever.

