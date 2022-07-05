Quiksilver x Stranger Things 1986 collection features must-haves for summer

Quiksilver debuts a new collaboration with the TV show Stranger Things. The Stranger Things series takes place in the 1980s, so of course the new assembly is called “The 1986 Collection.” Netflix and Quiksilver have been able to curate truly original and era-specific pieces that resemble the show’s setting. Products from the darker Upside Down colorway are complemented by products from the vibrant Lenora Hills, which are two key locations within Stranger Things Season 4. Be sure to find all of our top picks from the new Quiksilver x Stranger Things collection below. Also, be sure to check out our latest guide to the CASETiFY Stranger Things collaboration here.

“We pulled together our archives from around the world and had our creative team identify pieces from the 1986 period that they felt would resonate with today’s youth,” says Quiksilver Product Director Andrew Henry. “We immediately saw a real link between the Stranger Things universe and the Quiksilver brand. Throughout the past three years, we have had the opportunity to collaborate with the Stranger Things team to ensure authentic product storytelling to align with Season 4.”

Quiksilver x Stranger Things men’s top picks

The Slash Sunglasses are a highlight from this sale – just in time for summer. These retro shades won’t feel vintage due to their high tech design, including grilamid injected frames, distortion-free and shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses, and 100% UV protection. They also come in a nylon case with the logo of the collection.

Quiksilver is known for its exceptional board shorts and the Butt Logo 1986 17-inch Swim Trunks are a must-have from this line. These swim trunks feature four-way stretch that’s phenomenal for sports, and you can choose from two fun colorways too. The board shorts are priced at $66 and have logos on the side as well as the bottom.

Top women’s picks

I personally own the Quiksilver x Stranger Things Lenora Windbreaker Jacket, and it’s my favorite piece from the collection. The bright colors are absolutely eye catching, and I love that it has a functional chest pocket as well. I also picked up the matching shorts for a cohesive look.

Because Quiksilver has such great swimwear, another favorite of mine from this collection is the Lenora Bandeau Bikini Top. The contrasting colors of blue and lavender are complimentary as well as on trend for this season. I also love that the top has adjustable straps and the bottoms are high waisted for a flattering fit. Plus, the top and bottoms combined are less than $100.

With the back-to-school season on the horizon, this collection would be a great option for shopping stylish looks. Be sure to check out the entire collection here, and let me know in the comments what you think of it!

