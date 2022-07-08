DJI Mini 2 quadcopter includes three batteries with cert. refurb discount to $375 ($559 value)

DJI’s official eBay storefront now offers the DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter in refurbished condition with two extra batteries for $375.20 shipped when code SUMMER20SAVE has been applied at checkout. Typically the quadcopter itself would sell for $449, with the added batteries throwing in an extra $110 in value. We previously saw this bundle sell for $14 more earlier in the spring, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, it still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per each of the three included batteries. Includes the full 2-year warranty and you can read more about the eBay refurbished experience right here. Head below for more.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE at $299 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. You can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched.

Earlier in the year, we also just took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program. So if you’re considering going with the lead deal, it’s worth noting just how notable the savings are paired with the value of what you get. Our coverage details what to expect and is worth a closer look if you’re still on the fence.

DJI Mini 2 drone features:

DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Select from Wide-Angle, 180°, and Sphere panoramas, and DJI Mini 2 will do the rest, generating a panoramic masterpiece almost instantly. The DJI Fly app features intelligent, built-in photo optimization. The app automatically enhances image quality after downloading a photo, resulting in vivid colors and details that pop.

