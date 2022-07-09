Acer’s latest Chromebook 315 with 15.6-inch 1080p display sees first discount to $300

Patrick Campanale
$300

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook 315 15.6-inch 2.8GHz/4GB/64GB for $299.99 shipped. Down from $360, today’s deal not only saves $60 from its normal going rate but it also marks the first discount that we’ve seen since its released. As one of Acer’s more recent releases from earlier in 2022, this Chromebook delivers plenty of specs for its price. Most notably, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display as well as built-in Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking, which are two things you normally don’t find in Chromebooks of this price range. You’ll also get an additional 100GB of Google Drive storage space added to your account, a dual-core 2.8GHz processor, Intel’s UHD graphics, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage here. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional details.

While this Chromebook has native USB-A and microSD support, it doesn’t have any HDMI output or full-size SD support. So, with your $60 in savings, we recommend putting $35 toward the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub. It not only adds additional USB-A ports to your Chromebook, but also packs built-in 4K30 HDMI, 100W USB-C charging passthrough, and a traditional SD slot.

Don’t forget that the unique Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 with 27-inch 4K screen is currently on sale for a new low of $1,620. It comes with a Ryzen 7 processor as well as 16GB of RAM and a built-in RX 6600M, which makes it good for light gaming or content creation as well. This deal, which we found last night, saves 19% from its normal $2,000 going rate, making now a great time to pick up a new desktop.

Acer Chromebook 315 features:

Enjoy a long battery life and responsive software thanks to the latest Intel processor. The extra boost of performance makes projects and applications run smoother so that tasks finish quicker, while the Intel Wi-Fi 6 technology allows you to enjoy up to 3 times faster speeds than standard Wi-Fi 5.

