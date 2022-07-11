Hover-1’s Alpha electric scooter with 12 mile range returns to $200 (Refurb, Orig. $449)

Woot is offering the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter for $199.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Originally $449, and going for as much at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen only once before. Designed to get you around town without using a single drop of gas or oil, you’ll find that the Hover-1 Alpha electric scooter has a range of 12 miles per charge. While that might not seem like a lot, riding 12 miles on a scooter is quite the distance. This is a great way to get to or from the office, corner store, or even down the road to a friend’s house all without having to jump in the car. Plus, it can travel at up to 18 MPH, which will let you have fun while traveling this summer. Ships with a 90 day warranty and you can keep reading for more details.

Have kids that want to ride around the cul-de-sac this summer? Well, pick them up the Razor A Kick Scooter that’s available on Amazon for $40 right now. It’d be a great way to spend just a little bit of your savings from today’s lead deal while also letting the kids enjoy being outside and also getting a bit of exercise at the same time.

Don’t forget that Apple’s AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe case is currently on sale for $170 at Amazon. These are perfect to wear while riding your new electric scooter as Transparency Mode allows you to hear what’s going on outside while still listening to music, taking phone calls, and more. This is $79 off its normal going rate and also one of the best prices that we’ve seen. Then, swing by our Prime Day 2022 guide for all the other ways you can save this week.

Hover-1 Alpha electric scooter features:

Ride in style with the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Kick Scooter. Features a 450W brushless motor, and plenty of torque to easily get up inclines of up to 15 degrees. 10″ wheels offer a smooth and comfortable ride

With a 12-mile range, and an exciting 18 MPH top speed, the Alpha Electric Scooter is thrilling to ride. At 34.4 lbs. and a one-step folding system, it is easy to lift & carry and able to fit in most car trunks

For a relaxing experience on longer commutes, the in-built cruise control helps maintain constant speed for a smooth & comfortable ride. Pressing the throttle down two times quickly activates cruise control

A high-volt battery drives power efficiently to the motor providing ample speed on-demand and smooth ascent over inclines. The 36V Lithium-ion battery (certified) fully charges in 5 hours, or get 2.5 miles on one hour of charging

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!