Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Controller returns to all-time low price of $17, more

Amazon is offering Prime members the ability to pick up the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control for $16.98 shipped. Normally going for $30, this 43% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this controller. If you have wanted to techify your garage but don’t want to spend hundreds on a whole new opener, this option is for you with Amazon Key, Assistant, and IFTTT integrations. Amazon Key will allow your deliveries to be stored in your garage instead of out on your porch or front doorstep. Head below for more Chamberlain Prime Day deals.

More Chamberlain deals:

Our smart home hub will be the best location to find deals on lighting, locks, cameras, and even more. Right now we’re tracking Prime Day deals on Philips Hue lights and accessories from $31 with the 3-pack of Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth and Zigbee Smart Bulbs down at $76.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control features:

Make your existing garage door opener smart in minutes with Smart Garage Control. The Smart Garage Control is simple to install and allows you to link your existing garage door opener to the myQ App so you can control, secure and monitor the garage from your smartphone. Featuring a compact modern design, Smart Garage Control is compatible with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors. It’s sleek white finish blends in with ceilings, walls and garage doors, making it an aesthetic complement to any garage environment.

