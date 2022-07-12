Oral-B, Sonicare, more electric toothbrushes from $23, teeth whitening from $7 (New lows)

Today and tomorrow only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on Oral-B, Crest, Philips Sonicare, and Colgate electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening kits from $7. You can score the 22-treatment package of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $29.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $45 and currently fetching over $65 at Walmart, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for preparing your smile for summer get togethers, this kit includes 20 regular treatments and a pair of the particularly handy 1-hour express sets that remove up to “14-years of teeth stains.” Simply stick them on for 30-minutes a day, or for just 1-hour with the express variants, and “you’ll see a whiter smile after 3 days, or full results in 20 days.” Head below for more Oral-B, Philips Sonicare, Colgate, and Crest Prime Day deals. 

Oral-B Prime Day deals:

Philips Sonicare Prime Day deals:

You’ll also want to browse through the Colgate Amazon Prime Day deals for offers on its more affordable, albeit less feature-rich, electric toothbrushes as well as its teeth whitening kits and options for the kids stating from just over $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. 

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips features:

  • Last 12 months and beyond
  • Use once a day for 30 minutes
  • Removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile
  • Delivers professional-level teeth whitening results
  • Advanced Seal Technology’s no slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth
  • 1 Hour Express Whitestrips remove years of stains I just 1 hour for a noticeably whiter smile

