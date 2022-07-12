Upgrade your setup with Prime Day offers on Blue USB mics: Yeti X $130, more from $40

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on the Logitech for Creators Blue USB microphones from $40. You can land the Blue Yeti X USB Microphone for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this is a solid $50 off and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for the third notable price drop since release. This model features a four-capsule array to support everything from podcasting and streaming to music recording and more with onboard LED monitoring. The multi-function smart knob allows users to adjust mic input gain, mute, headphone volume, and the direct hardware blend for zero-latency audio monitoring of your recordings while Blue VoICe software provides vocal FX and more. Head below for additional Prime Day Blue microphone deals and get a closer look at the Yeti X in our hands-on review.

Prime Day Blue microphone deals:

Huge 4K TV deals, Amazon Echo gear, Apple Watch, gaming accessories, electric toothbrushes, and well, just about everything else you might need is already or will be seeing big-time price drops from now through end of day July 13, 2022. Our Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal hub will be a wonderful resource to stay posted on the best of them and our social feeds will be delivering constant updates on the best deals as they happen over the next 2 days.

Blue Yeti X USB Microphone features:

Four-Capsule Array – Capture Legendary Blue Broadcast Sound With Greater Focus And Clarity Than Ever For Professional Streaming, Podcasting And Youtube

High-Res Led Metering – Visualize Your Voice Level At A Glance And Adjust Up Or Down For Powerful, Broadcast Quality Sound

Multi-Function Smart Knob – Fine-Tune Your On-Stream Sound With Easy-Access Controls For Mic Gain, Mute, Headphone Volume And Blend

Blue VoICe Software: Craft The Perfect Broadcast Vocal Sound And Entertain Your Audience With Enhanced Effects, Advanced Modulation And Hd Audio Samples. Advanced Blue VoICe Is Compatible With Yeti, Yeti Nano And Yeti X. To Access Blue VoICe, Please Download Logitech’S Free G Hub Software.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!