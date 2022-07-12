Shark’s latest AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base sees new low of $380, more

Jared Locke -
AmazonHome GoodsPrime Day 2022Shark
New Lows From $54

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering Prime members the opportunity to save on a collection of Shark Vacuums, Air Purifiers, and Steam Mops. Headling these deals is the AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Emptying Base for $379.99 shipped. Normally going for $650, this 42% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The bagless self-emptying base can store up to 60 days of dirt and debris with HEPA filtration taking out dust and allergens from the air down to 0.3 microns in size. The vacuum itself features PowerFins for continuous cleaning contact that directly engages with your floors, AI LiDAR navigation, and SharkClean app controls and integration with Alexa and Assistant for voice controls. Head below for additional Shark cleaning deals.

More Shark deals:

After checking out these Shark home cleaning deals, be sure to stop on by our dedicated Prime Day hub where we’re congregating all of our roundups so you can easily find exactly what you’re looking for, rather than having to browse the pages of Amazon. Stay tuned to our coverage throughout this shopping event to save big.

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base features:

The Shark AI Robot Self-Empty combines the latest innovations for a whole-home clean you can’t get from any other robot. Features include: Shark’s patented suction power; AI Laser Navigation for precision cleaning and object avoidance; UltraClean Mode for targeted deep cleaning; and a HEPA 60-day-capacity base that’ll keep your home’s air free of dust and allergens with every clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2022 Shark

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Roborock smart vacuums/mops up to $240 off for Prime Da...
Early Prime Day offer takes $500 off smart ECOVACS Omni...
Early Prime Day deals on LEVOIT’s best-selling ai...
Save up to $300 on Roomba robotic vacuums and mops from...
eufy’s flagship RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum an...
Wyze cordless handheld vacuum cleaner with 30 minute ru...
Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker re...
GoPro’s HERO8 Black captures 4K60/1080p240 this s...
Load more...
Show More Comments