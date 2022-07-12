Shark’s latest AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base sees new low of $380, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering Prime members the opportunity to save on a collection of Shark Vacuums, Air Purifiers, and Steam Mops. Headling these deals is the AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Emptying Base for $379.99 shipped. Normally going for $650, this 42% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. The bagless self-emptying base can store up to 60 days of dirt and debris with HEPA filtration taking out dust and allergens from the air down to 0.3 microns in size. The vacuum itself features PowerFins for continuous cleaning contact that directly engages with your floors, AI LiDAR navigation, and SharkClean app controls and integration with Alexa and Assistant for voice controls. Head below for additional Shark cleaning deals.

More Shark deals:

After checking out these Shark home cleaning deals, be sure to stop on by our dedicated Prime Day hub where we’re congregating all of our roundups so you can easily find exactly what you’re looking for, rather than having to browse the pages of Amazon. Stay tuned to our coverage throughout this shopping event to save big.

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base features:

The Shark AI Robot Self-Empty combines the latest innovations for a whole-home clean you can’t get from any other robot. Features include: Shark’s patented suction power; AI Laser Navigation for precision cleaning and object avoidance; UltraClean Mode for targeted deep cleaning; and a HEPA 60-day-capacity base that’ll keep your home’s air free of dust and allergens with every clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!