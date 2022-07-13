Elgato Prime Day deals: Ring Light $150, Key Light Air $100, Wave:1 USB Mic $70

For Prime Day 2022, Amazon is offering the Elgato Ring Light for $149.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only twice before. Ready to give your streaming setup a nice upgrade, the Ring Light outputs up to 2,500-lumen of light. The premium OSRAM LEDs are flicker-free on video and the built-in diffuser ensures that it delivers soft illumination to your face while streaming. It has a a variable color temperature of 2900K to 7000K which allows you to dial it in to perfectly match your room lighting. Plus, the built-in camera ball mount allows you to independently mount your DSLR or webcam to have an adjustable shooting angle. Elgato’s Ring Light also has a telescopic pole and ball head used for the light itself, which allows for variations in how it’s positioned. Dive into our hands-on review to take a closer look than head below for more.

More Elgato Prime Day deals:

You don’t have to spend $150 to get a ring light for your setup. Instead, you could pick up this 10-inch ring light on Amazon for $30. It’s not Wi-Fi connected and you can’t control it from your phone or computer, and there’s not the same premium OSRAM LEDs or variable color temperatures. However, you’ll find that at $120 below today’s lead deal, it could be worth the trade off.

Be sure to give our PC gaming guide a look, where you'll find a slew of SteelSeries discounts that we found earlier today. Leading the way is the latest Aerox 9 wireless MMO/MOBA gaming mouse at $91, which marks one of the best prices that we've seen all-time.

Elgato Ring Light features:

You want to dramatically improve your production value, and you know lighting is the key. Ring Light will make you the master of closeup illumination. Engineered to flatter the skin, eliminate shadows, and give your eyes that extra-special sparkle — without glare.

