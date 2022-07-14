Put Klipsch’s 2.1 Bluetooth Speaker system and wireless subwoofer on your desk for $49 (50% off)

Walmart is now offering the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speaker system for $49 shipped. Regularly $99 and currently starting at $95 on Amazon, this is up to 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. All things considered, this is a lot of Klipsch desktop speaker for the money. Alongside the pair of main stereo satellite drivers, it includes a wireless subwoofer to add some serious bass to your desk setup alongside the brand’s horn-loaded Micro-Tractrix tweeter tech, the long-throw fiber composite cone woofers, and removable grilles. The headphone output and onboard controls for bass and volume are joined by Bluetooth streaming functionality so you can also use them as a wireless sound system for your smart devices as well. More details below.

It’s not easy to beat out Klipsch audio quality, never mind for less than $49 in the desktop category. Most of the notable Logitech sets go for more than this, like the Z207 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers that don’t include a subwoofer, but there are some more casual options out there. Don’t expect them to sound as good as our featured offer, but if you’re just looking for something super quick and affordable, this USB-powered Amazon Basics set sells for under $14 Prime shipped.

If you would prefer to go with something more portable in the pure Bluetooth speaker category, the latest Amazon JBL sale is the place to be. Starting from just $30 shipped, we are tracking a few different models in the lineup matching the lowest prices we have tracked this year including ultra-portable options and the more powerful Flip 5 or Extreme 3 models. Swing by our portable Bluetooth speaker hub for more

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers features:

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers set is the next generation of the legendary Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 system, which singlehandedly raised the bar on what is defined as exceptional sound from a computer speaker. Upgraded now with Bluetooth® connectivity, you can wirelessly stream audio from your computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet and enjoy high definition sound in any room.The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth computer speakers comes with a 6.5″ 100W Subwoofer, providing a deep bass for full range audiophile sound. Connect via 3.5mm headphone input or stream music from your phone or other devices using Bluetooth wireless technology.

