LG’s B1 4K OLED 55-inch UHDTV plummets to new all-time low at $700 off, now $997

Amazon is offering the previous-generation LG B1 4K OLED 55-inch Smart UHDTV for $996.99 shipped. For comparison, this TV normally costs $1,700 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked by an additional $100 to mark the best price we’ve seen. Ready to give your home theater a solid upgrade, this 2021 model OLED TV features LG’s α7 Gen 4 AI processor which will “adjust viewing and audio settings automatically” while also packing “AI 4K upscaling” should you watch content that isn’t available in UHD. On top of that, it features a 120Hz refresh rate and both G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium for next-generation gaming for both console and desktop. You’ll also find both Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, as well as HomeKit and AirPlay 2 for Apple devices, making for a well-rounded smart home experience. Around back, you’ll find four HDMI ports with two being 4K120 capable, an eARC port, Ethernet for LAN, and three USB ports for I/O. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings and prepare for future home theater upgrades by picking up this heavy-duty TV mount. It can hold displays ranging from 47 to 84 inches and is also full motion. Coming in at $52 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll find that this mount has all the bells and whistles you could want for upholding a premium UHDTV.

Further upgrade your home theater with Govee’s TV backlighting system that includes a camera at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Down to $60 from its normal $90 going rate, this beats even our Prime Day mention by an additional $10 to make now the best time yet to add reactive lighting to your movie watching setup.

LG B1 4K OLED UHDTV features:

From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—backed by AI and an advanced processor. With Google Assistant and Alexa Built in there’s no need for an extra device – just ask your TV for music, weather, news, your Amazon shopping list, and more. Plus, conveniently control your connected home and smart devices. Only on OLED.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!