Greenworks 2000 PSI electric pressure washer hits all-time low of $111.50 (Reg. $159), more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonGreen DealsGreenWorks
Reg. $159 $111.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Greenworks pressure washers and accessories starting at $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Greenworks 2000 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $111.30. Normally fetching $159, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for the first time in months at 30% off. If you still have yet to clean all of the winter grime off the patio or siding, today’s discount makes for a notable time to finally get your outdoor space ready for summer gatherings and the like. Its 2000 PSI output can handle washing off grime and other winter buildup, all while ditching gas and oil in the process. Included in the package are a variery of accessories like various nozels to pair with the oboard detergent tank and more.

Greenworks and cleaning discounts

Though if you’re looking for an EV to cruise around on this summer, we’re tracking some rare discounts this week courtesy of the popular Rad Power Bikes lineup. Right now, it’s RadRover 6 Plus e-bike is sitting at the 2022 low of $1,649 with $249 in savings to go alongside the more rugged RadRunner 2 with built-in cargo rack at $1,299.

Greenworks 2000 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Heavy-duty household cleaning requires tools that are as serious as you are. This powerful pressure washer delivers up to 2000 PSI and up to 1.1 GPM of cleaning power to effectively remove dirt, grime, and debris. Its compact design allows you to maneuver the unit with ease, and its 20-foot high-pressure hose and 35-foot power cord provides you the reach needed to tackle any cleaning project around the house.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
GreenWorks

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nomad launches 30% off anniversary sale on leather iPho...
Let Roborock’s smart vacs and mops do the cleanin...
LG’s 24-inch 1080p monitor has a 165Hz refresh ra...
Rare deal drops ASUS’ PNK ROG Strix Flare mechani...
PDP’s 2-in-1 Switch Travel Case with extra slim c...
MSI’s RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X GPU falls to new all-tim...
Protect your AirTag in OtterBox’s Sleek keychain ...
VIZIO’s Elevate Sound Bar System features rotatin...
Load more...
Show More Comments