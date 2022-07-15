This deal on Instant’s 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother takes your coffee next level for $32

Amazon is now offering the Instant 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother for $32.25 shipping. Regularly $40 and currently matched at Walmart, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the second-best price of the year. Featuring four programs for cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming, it delivers that delicious cappuccino or latte experience at home no matter which brewer you might already have at your disposal. This model will work with both regular dairy milk or non-dairy alternatives and is controlled via a two-button interface alongside the cool-touch housing, a controlled pouring spout, non-stick interior, and a dishwasher-safe lid. More details below.

The Zulay Milk Frother is easily among the most popular options on Amazon. It delivers a handheld immersion blender-style setup and comes in at just under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. Just be sure you have a nice stainless steel milk pitcher or something like that on hand to whip the milk up in.

Speaking of kitchen deals, we have Chefman’s Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer matching the Amazon all-time low today. Considering this is a price match of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, the discounted Amazon price likely won’t make it through the weekend so be sure to jump on it now if you’re interested. All of the details you need are right here and swing by our home goods deal hub for more.

Instant Milk Frother features:

4-in-1 programs for cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming

Be your own barista: create various types of foam from both dairy and non-dairy alternatives for your cappuccinos, lattes, iced coffee, matcha and more.

Cold to warm in seconds: quickly warm up your drinks, without creating foam, perfect for coffee or hot chocolate.

Easy to use controls: 2-button control interface to select, start or cancel a program.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!