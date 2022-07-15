PDP’s 2-in-1 Switch Travel Case with extra slim cover inside hits $20 all-time low (50% off)

Justin Kahn
New low $20

Amazon is now offering the PDP Gaming Nintendo Switch Pull-N-Go Travel Case Elite Edition for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $40, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. This unique Switch carry bag solution is actually a 2-in-1 case with a removable slim travel option tucked away inside the larger over-the-shoulder configuration. A series of internal dividers keeps your gear organized alongside a semi-hard shell construction, padded shoulder strap, and a removable carrying handle. It has enough space for the console, dock, Pro controllers, Walmart adapter, HDMI cables, some extra Joy-Con, a host of game cards, and more. Additional details below. 

While there are loads of slim travel cases from trustworthy brands that are selling for the same price as the 2-in-1 solution above, there are more affordable options as well. This PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch features a zippered treatment with some game card slots in an officially licensed design that sells for $13 Prime shipped right now, for example. 

Alongside this morning’s price drop on Switch Sports and this ongoing all-time low on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console, you can browse through more of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

PDP Switch Pull-N-Go Travel Case Elite features:

  • 2 Cases in 1 with the Removable Slim travel case
  • Interchangeable accessory dividers for custom storage Configuration
  • Semi-hard, shell construction with adjustable padded shoulder strap and removable carrying handle
  • Stores the console, dock, Pro controllers, AC adapter, HDMI cords, extra Joy-Con, game cards, and other Small accessories
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

