New all-time lows land on latest Philips Hue smart lights, lamps, and more from $18

Alongside a large collection of the brand’s other lamps and smart bulbs detailed down below, Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $101.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $78 off while beating our previous mention by $48. As the latest addition to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other notable Philips Hue gear on sale:

Much like the lead deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon in order to lock-in most of the following discounts. Everything is down below the price tags we saw on Prime Day, with many of the Philips Hue accessories dropping to the best prices of the year across the board.

Lamps and lightstrips:

Bulbs:

If you’re more partial to Nanoleaf’s stable of smart home accessories, the Prime Day deals that went live earlier in the week are still currently live. Delivering the best prices of the year on its modular Shapes and Lines starter kits at $170 each, there are also some more affordable standalone lights and the like from $10.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

