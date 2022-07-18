Apple’s official leather/silicone AirTag Loops now on sale from $20 at Amazon (Reg. $29+)

Amazon is now offering the official Apple AirTag Leather Loop in Saddle Brown for $23.99 shipped. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer is a new all-time low at 26% off while beating the previous mention by $3. Whether you picked up a more affordable alternative right when you first scored AirTags or have been holding out for a sizable discount on first-party accessories, today’s AirTag Loop deals finally let you bring the usual Apple quality into your everyday carry. Comprised of specially tanned European leather, each of the AirTags holders use a looping design to firmly attach to bags, luggage, and really anything else. Head below for more.

If you can live without the more premium look and feel, Apple’s official silicone AirTag Loops are a notable alternative that are also on sale right now. Courtesy of Amazon, three different styles are on sale from $19.99 including White, Electric Orange, and Sunflower. Each one is sitting at the best price yet from the usual $29 going rate, as well. You’ll find much of the same versatile design as above, just made out of Apple’s usual premium polyurethane material.

Having both already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Apple’s own in-house offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. As nice as the lead discounts are for those who want a first-party accessory, there are plenty of other options for securing your item finder for less.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop features:

Specially tanned European leather adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop. It stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are.

