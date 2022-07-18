Bring eufy’s Solo Indoor HomeKit Cam to your Siri setup at just $29.50 (Save 33%)

Anker’s official EufyHome Amazon storefront now offers its Solo Indoor Cam C24 for $29.62 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $43, this is matching the 2022 low at 33% off while marking the best we’ve seen in over a month with our last mention that was also right down at the best price of the year. Anker’s eufy indoor camera expands your Siri setup with HomeKit Secure Video support and 1080p feeds for some added peace of mind or just keeping an eye on pets and more throughout the house. Connecting right to your Wi-Fi, notable features include motion alerts, AI person and pet detection, and two-way audio. Head below for more.

At the $29 price point, today’s lead deal really is as good as it gets for a HomeKit-enabled offering. Even alternatives that only work with Alexa and Assistant will currently cost you more, with today’s discount providing an affordable option for upgrading your home’s security or just applying a little extra peace of mind towards keeping an eye on pets or the front porch.

Though if you’re in the market for something a bit more capable, eufy’s latest Smart Floodlight Cam E is currently also on sale. Normally fetching $200, we tracked a discount that went live to close out last week which chopped 50% off in order to deliver a new low of $100. Complete with 2,000-lumen floodlights and 2K recording, this model is a great solution to keep an eye on the outdoor happenings of your property thanks to a waterproof design.

eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam features:

The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs. View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home. Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

