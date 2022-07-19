Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Romancing SaGa 2 and 3, Behind the Frame, more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now live and waiting for you down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just make sure you check out this morning’s notable price drops on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 as well as rare discounts on its official Apple Watch bands starting from $25. Our app collection is headlined by titles like Romancing SaGa 2 and 3 as well as SaGa Frontier Remastered, Behind the Frame, iColorama, Active Voice!, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Just Talk!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Speech Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rocket: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Translator Pro!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $18 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 2: $5 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 3: $8 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Behind the Frame: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Super Vectorizer Pro: $1 (Reg. $20)

Mac: New Oxford American Dictionary: $7 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $35, Mega Man sale from $8, Mario Bros. U, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Broken Screen Prank: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Zoro.to: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Card Hog: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Yalla Shoot: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Waay: Learn music theory: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: myAddress – Monitoring Tools: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Anytune: Practice Perfected: $35 (Reg. $40)

More on Romancing SaGa 2:

Romancing SaGa 2, originally released only in Japan in 1993, has been completely remastered and now receives its first ever official English translation! Alongside DRAGON QUEST and FINAL FANTASY, the SaGa series is one of Square Enix’s most beloved. The first three titles were originally branded overseas under the “FINAL FANTASY LEGEND” moniker for Game Boy, and garnered critical acclaim for their complex yet compelling combat system. Romancing SaGa 2 takes the varied gameplay of other entries in the series and combines it with an open-ended free-form scenario system whose story is as vast as the world in which it plays out. The player takes the role of a succession of emperors, painting the history of the world with each and every action.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!