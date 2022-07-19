Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $35, Mega Man sale from $8, Mario Bros. U, more

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and still fetching nearly as much at Amazon, this is a solid 41% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. With the new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 available for pre-order ahead of the official launch later this month, now is a great time to ensure you have the Definitive Edition Chronicles title in your collection. Set across sprawling environments atop the Bionis and Mechonis (two titans frozen in battle), players discover the origins of Shulk as he and his companions “clash against a seemingly-unstoppable mechanical menace” with a future-seeing blade, strategic combat, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

