Save up to 30% on UGREEN USB-C chargers starting at just $9 on Amazon

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its USB-C chargers headlined by the more recently-released Nexode 65W USB-C Wall Charger for $44.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $60, this is delivering one of the first overall price cuts, the second-best discount to date, and 25% in savings. This 3-port USB-C charger is centered around GaN technology in order to power three different devices at a time. There’s the main 65W USB-C port that can top off MacBooks and the like as well as a secondary slot that can handle 20W for dual charging and an 8.5W USB-A slot. Head below for more from $9.

UGREEN USB-C Chargers on sale:

If you’re looking for one solution that can handle charging your entire kit at once, Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Station is worth a look. This higher-end option comes packed with an 8-in-1 design that on top of packing a magnetic charging pad for iPhones can also refuel MacBooks and the like with full AC outlets, USB-C ports, and more at $75.

UGREEN Nexode 65W USB-C Charger features:

UGREEN 65W USB C PD fast charger can charge 3 devices simultaneously with high-speed, so, there’s no need to juggle with several chargers. With a foldable prong design, UGREEN 65w USB-C power adapter offers greater portability and simpler storage for you to carry in your backpack or bag on the go. Adopt new Gallium Nitride technology, the 65w usb c gan charger delivers power more efficiently, while generating less waste of energy and heat.

