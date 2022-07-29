Apple’s prev-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro is an even better value at $700 (Refurb, Save $299+)

Woot is now currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $699.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be applied otherwise. Originally selling for $999, today’s offer is $299 below what you’d pay for the M1 model and marking the best price of the year at $30 below our previous mention. You can also save up to $349 on higher capacity models, too.
Even though this isn’t the new M1 model, there’s still something to be said for how compelling the previous-generation iPad Pro is today. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.
With up to $349 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the 12.9-inch display for note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas.
As for those who do want to bring home the latest M1-powered alternative, we’re still tracking notable price cuts on 11-inch iPad Pro models. The latest iPadOS experience from Apple arrives with the improved processor alongside Face ID and as much as $382 in savings. These are some of the best discounts of the year and now sit at as low as $729.
12.9-inch iPad Pro features:
- 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
