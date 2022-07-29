Apple’s prev-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro is an even better value at $700 (Refurb, Save $299+)

Woot is now currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $699.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be applied otherwise. Originally selling for $999, today’s offer is $299 below what you’d pay for the M1 model and marking the best price of the year at $30 below our previous mention. You can also save up to $349 on higher capacity models, too.

Even though this isn’t the new M1 model, there’s still something to be said for how compelling the previous-generation iPad Pro is today. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

With up to $349 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the 12.9-inch display for note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas.

As for those who do want to bring home the latest M1-powered alternative, we’re still tracking notable price cuts on 11-inch iPad Pro models. The latest iPadOS experience from Apple arrives with the improved processor alongside Face ID and as much as $382 in savings. These are some of the best discounts of the year and now sit at as low as $729.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!