Save $26 on Dreo’s Macro Pro Air Purifier with HEPA filtration at the low price of $114

Amazon is currently offering the Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier for $113.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $140, this 19% discount marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen and come within $7 of the all-time low. The purifier here uses a HEPA H13 filter to remove “99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns” which includes pet dander, smoke, dust, and more. With its 360-degree air intake, it can circulate air around a 1358-square foot room in just an hour with the integrated airflow system smoothing out air turbulence for quieter operation. You can set up a 2-, 4-, or 8-hour timer with six different modes you can choose from. Three of these modes include different fan speeds with the others being sleep mode, turbo mode, and auto mode. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Right now you can pick up the Roborock Q5+ Smart Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock for $500, which comes within $10 of the Prime Day deal price. If you live in a smaller location and don't need the self-empty dock, you can order the robot cleaner itself for just $330.

Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier features:

Purifies up to 1358 sq ft: Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, studios, offices, etc. Macro Pro 360°air intake drags pollutants from all sides and circulates clean air up to 5 times per hour in large rooms. Powered by a pioneering brushless motor, this air purifier takes only an hour to clean a 1358 sq ft room.

Takes Only 12 Minutes: TurboPure technology circulates clean air up and down at insanely fast speeds of up to 6 ft/s, getting rid of allergens, dust, and other pollutants in your home. With this air cleaner, every breath you take is a new experience.

Visible Air Quality: Built-in PM2.5 sensor monitors the air and lets you know what’s happening 24/7. At the touch of the auto mode button, Dreo air purifier adapts its cleaning to the surrounding conditions, safeguarding you and your family’s health from the slightest disturbance.

