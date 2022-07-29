Roborock’s smart Q5+ robot vac with 7-week self-empty bin at $500 ($200 off), more from $166

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its Q5+ Smart Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock for $499.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s $200 off the regular $700 price tag, within $10 of the limited Prime Day pricing, and the best we can find. You’ll also find this model without the self-empty dock at $329.99 shipped or $100 off the going rate. Outside of the flagship S7 and S7 MaxV models that can sell for as much as $1,400, the Q5 is one of the brand’s latest with 2700Pa suction power, a multi-plane floating brush (notable for uneven surfaces and pet hair), and LiDAR navigation with 4-level 3D mapping, no-go zones, invisible walls, and smartphone control. With 180 minutes of run time, auto-return charging, and a self-empty bin that carries up to 7 weeks of debris, this is about as autonomous a cleaning experience as its gets in this price range. More details and deals below from $166.

If you don’t need the most intelligent model, it’s hard to go wrong with something in the Anker RoboVac lineup. Its $150 to $300 models deliver notable value in the price range and we are now tracking some of them for even better prices than our previous mentions, all of which can be found in the list below:

For even more smart home price drops, swing by our dedicated deal hub. Alongside rare deals on Lockly’s Secure Plus Latch and Deadbolt smart locks, you’ll also find discounts on smartphone-controlled lighting, smart plugs, motion trackers, and more as well as this ongoing offer on eufy’s all-new Dual Camera Video Doorbell.

Roborock Q5+ Smart Robot Vacuum features:

Clean Smarter with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation: Extremely accurate LiDAR navigation creates precise maps that can even be viewed in 3D. You can also add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually. Q5 can also offer recommendations for an ideal cleaning setting, including suction power and time, based on your rooms.

Clean Harder with Powerful 2700 Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 2700 Pa, the Q5 easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors and drags it out from deep inside carpets.

